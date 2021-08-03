CNN Legal Expert: Biden Administration ‘Almost Certainly’ Can Institute Nationwide Vaccine Mandate
Published
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig said that President Joe Biden’s administration “almost certainly” has the authority to institute a nationwide coronavirus vaccine mandate. On Tuesday morning’s edition of New Day, co-anchor Brianna Keilar hosted Honig for a segment devoted to the legalities surrounding Covid policies, from both public and private institutions. On the question […]Full Article