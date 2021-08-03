Vice President Kamala Harris’s net approval rating is underwater, according to a Los Angeles Times average of the latest polls. Per the Times: As of July 27, 45% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 48% had an unfavorable opinion — a net rating of -3 percentage points, according to a Times […]Full Article
Kamala Harris Approval Rating Underwater
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kamala Harris Allegedly Being Blamed for Low Approval on Media; Allies Hold Crisis Dinner Following Reports of Toxic Office
Vice President Kamala Harris allies and other Democratic women held a "crisis dinner" to devise a strategy against her low..
HNGN