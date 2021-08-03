Nas Works With Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem On 'King's Disease II'

It's out this week...



*Nas* has shared the full tracklisting for his album 'King's Disease II'.



The album is the sequel to his acclaimed 2020 full length, which won Nas his first ever Grammy award for Best Rap Album.



Out on August 6th, 'King's Disease II' will be executive produced by Hit-Boy, while guests include Eminem, EPMD, Charlie Wilson, and others.



Ms. Lauryn Hill appears on 'Some Place', allowing Nas to replicate the partnership which drove 'If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)' to such storied heights.



'King's Disease II' tracklisting:

1. The Pressure

2. Death Row East

3. 40 Side

4. EPMD 2 feat. EPMD & Eminem

5. Rare

6. YKTV feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & YG

7. Store Run

8. Moments

9. Some Place feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill

10. No Phony feat. Charlie Wilson

11. Brunch on Sundays feat. Blxst

12. Count Me In

13. Composure feat. Hit-Boy

14. My Bible

15. Nas is Good



