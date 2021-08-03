New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an independent investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees with groping, kissing, nonconsensual touching, and sexual comments. James revealed details during a stunning press conference that were pulled from a 168-page report on the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo that […]Full Article
READ: The 11 Shocking Findings of Sexual Harassment Against Gov. Andrew Cuomo
