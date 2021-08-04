"Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films` `Days of Abandonment` prior to the start of filming. Unfortunately, the production will not move forward," HBO said in a statement.Full Article
Natalie Portman-starrer `The Days of Abandonment` not moving forward at HBO
