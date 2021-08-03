Neelam: It’s a great time to be an actor

In the 80s and 90s, Neelam Kothari Soni featured in several hit films, including ‘Jawaani’, ‘Ilzaam’ and ‘Khudgarz’. The actress wowed the audience with her innocence, charm, and pretty looks and enjoyed a huge fan following back in the day. Her on-screen chemistry with Govinda was much talked about, as were their dance moves. And then one day, just like that, she was done with Bollywood. In a chat with BT, Neelam gave us a sneak peek into how her life has transformed over the years and her plans for the future. Read on…