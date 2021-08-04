Track Of The Day 4/8 - Kay Young

'Suddenly'



South London polymath *Kay Young* has many different facets to her creativity.



Signed to Roc Nation management after Jay Electronica stumbled on to her SoundCloud, she's a real triple threat.



New single 'Suddenly' continues her rise, and it displays Kay Young at her most soulful and honest.



Out now, its construction came at a time of personal evolution for the songwriter, and it follows the success of her single 'White Teeth'.



Frank and empathetic, 'Suddenly' incorporates club energy, but utilises it in a different way; a side-ways glance at R&B laden pop, it's a uniquely autobiographical artefact.



She comments...



“I wasn’t planning on making this a love song but sometimes the best things aren’t planned. I guess you can compare it to when love comes knocking on your door without a warning and completely catches you off guard - suddenly.”







Photo Credit: *Lily Brown*



