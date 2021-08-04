Clyburn-Endorsed Shontel Brown Defeats AOC-Endorsed Nina Turner in Ohio Special Election — By a Lot
Cuyahoga County Councilmember Shontel Brown defeated former State Senator Nina Turner in a special election to fill Housing and Urban Development UD Secretary Marcia Fudge’s seat in Ohio’s 11th congressional district. The race was marked by high-profile endorsements on both sides, with Ms. Turner backed by progressive heavyweights like New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and […]Full Article