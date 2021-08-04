James Blake Is The Second Face Of Clash 119

Order your copy now...



Creative auteur *James Blake* is the second cover star of *Clash 119*.



When Clash is connected to James Blake, he’s eager to talk about England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final the evening before. Having relocated to Los Angeles, he’s become more aware of his Englishness, part of a voyage of self-discovery and self-acceptance that has led to a profound breakthrough both in his music, and his personal life.



In this sincere and frank interview, James Blake discusses the processes that led to new album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’, the art of collaboration, and the long journey it’s taken for him to truly come to terms with himself.



As he points out: “Englishness is a complex thing. It’s a multitude of different cultural reference points and identifications…”



Also featured in this magazine are BRIT nominee *Joy Crookes*, number one gate-crasher *Tion Wayn*e, neo-soul voyager *Patrick Paige II*, genre-less creative *Berwyn*, Brighton rap phenomenon *ArrDee*, American avant-garde iconoclast *Moor Mother*, and honey-voiced icon *Nancy Sinatra*.



- - -



*U.K, U.S & Rest of World customers can pre-order Clash 119 physical copies HERE.*



*European Union customer Pre-Orders will launch later this week.*



- - -



Interview: *Robin Murray*

Photographer: *Michael Tyrone Delaney *

Fashion: *Anna Su*

Creative Direction: *Rob Meyers*



- - -