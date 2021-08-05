Talking about her role, Margot Robbie said: "I love playing Harley. I don`t know when I`ll ever get sick of playing Harley, she`s such a catalyst of chaos."Full Article
Margot Robbie doesn`t know when she will get `sick` of playing Harley
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'The Suicide Squad' star Margot Robbie feels she's 'peaked' in Hollywood: 'This keeps me up at night'
FOXNews.com
At just 31 years old, the Australian-born actress has already co-starred alongside Hollywood’s top heavyweights including Brad..
-
Margot Robbie and ‘The Suicide Squad’ Team Reflect on Script “No One Could Pull” Off But James Gunn
Upworthy
-
Margot Robbie dismisses Harley Quinn break suggestions
ContactMusic
-
Margot Robbie Says Harley Quinn Is ‘Single and Ready to Mingle’ in ‘The Suicide Squad’
Extra
-
Margot Robbie attends The Suicide Squad premiere in white after telling Entertainment Weekly that she needs a break from her character, Harley
Lainey Gossip
Advertisement
More coverage
Margot Robbie, Kate Beckinsale, Storm Reid & More Shine On The Red Carpet At 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere
OK! Magazine
See Margot Robbie, Kate Beckinsale, Storm Reid and the rest of the 'Suicide Squad' on the red carpet for their new movie premiere.
-
How Margot Robbie Told John Cena About Her "Awkward" Life-Size Cut-Out of Him
E! Online
-
Margot Robbie Is Chic in Chanel Jumpsuit and Flared Heels for ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere
Upworthy
-
Roundup: USA Basketball Beats Spain; Margot Robbie at 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere; Gerrit Cole Has COVID-19
Upworthy
-
Here's What Every 'The Suicide Squad' Cast Member Wore to the L.A. Red Carpet Premiere (Photos)
Just Jared