Taylor Swift Hints At Phoebe Bridgers Team Up

*Taylor Swift* seems to be hinting at a *Phoebe Bridgers* team up.



Taylor just shared a puzzle over social media, with the blurb: "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest..."



Fans immediately went to work, and placed the jumbled up letters into a 13 x 13 word search puzzle.







GUYS ITS A 13x13 WORDSEARCH pic.twitter.com/l21nn4NnzP



— matty (@exilesparrow) August 5, 2021



Here's a better view.







GUYS ITS A CROSSWORD pic.twitter.com/0EWG4yY1yH



— Jelle Verbeek (@jelleverbeek) August 5, 2021



A number of words stood out - including potential song titles, and the name 'PHOEBE BRIDGERS'.



So, are they set to drop a track together? One fan thinks it points to the anniversary of 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' - part of 'Red', an album we know Taylor Swift is re-recording.







OK I THINK I KNOW pic.twitter.com/hJTlLdFeA2



— ela lvs emma; (@iNIALLGF91) August 5, 2021



Best sit tight!



