The Washington Football Team will begin their second season since announcing a placeholder name. With plans to welcome back a full stadium of fans for the first time as the Washington Football Team, they’ll do so by further distancing themselves from their former nickname. On Wednesday, the franchise announced new stadium policies and protocols for […]Full Article
Washington Football Team Bans Fans From Sporting Native American Attire to Games
