Actress Dipika Kakar celebrates her birthday on August 6. The actress shot to fame after playing ‘Simar’ in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. A former Bigg Boss 12 winner has given great performances on the small screens - from her debut in ‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’ in 2010 to ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’.