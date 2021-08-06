So, When Is Kanye West's 'DONDA' Streaming?

It's still not here...



*Kanye West's* 'Donda' still isn't on streaming services.



The rapper hosted a second 'Donda' listening party overnight, packing out Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the second time.



If reports are to be believed, Ye has lived in the bowels of the stadium for around a week, attempting to finish the record.



The new version of 'Donda' had minor variations on the first, with former partner Kim Kardashian again supporting him from the crowd.







#DONDA pic.twitter.com/55tmitK7ha



— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2021



Slated to be released today (August 6th) this has now been pushed back, with the Wiki page for 'Donda' indicating August 7th - or, Midnight tonight.



But, will that actually happen? TIDAL called it a "confirmed classic" but when pushed on the album's release date, the service replied: "Do it look like we know where the album is."







DONDA confirmed classic. pic.twitter.com/BkIXpihSuS



— TIDAL (@TIDAL) August 6, 2021



'Donda' is now scheduled to be released on August 7th. Maybe. Does Kanye West even know...?