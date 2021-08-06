Joy Crookes Announces Debut Album 'Skin'

It's out on October 15th...



*Joy Crookes* will release her debut album 'Skin' on October 15th.



The BRIT nominated talent has impressed with a string of projects, including a flurry of potent alt-pop singles.



Debut album 'Skin' presents Joy Crookes in widescreen, and it's set to be released this Autumn.



The title track is online now, and it finds Joy Crookes delving deeper than ever before, engaging with some of her innermost feelings.



She comments: “Out of all the songs I have ever written I think 'Skin' is the most important to me. It is simple musically and lyrically, the lyrics are literal and self explanatory: 'The skin that you're given, was made to be lived in. You've got a life, you've got a life, worth living'.”



“It exists for anyone who needs reassurance and hope. Mental health is something everyone has to deal with to varying degrees, and in particular the last 18 months have taken their toll. I wrote this song for a loved one last year who was at a stage where he thought his life was no longer worth living. I hope the song offers something to everyone battling with their demons and the people around them who are supporting them.”



