Unvaxxed NFL QB Kirk Cousins Gets Brutally Mocked for Claiming He’ll ‘Do Whatever it Takes’ to Avoid Covid: ‘To Be Fair, the Vaccine Requires A Good Arm’
Published
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins does not want to get Covid-19, he doesn’t want to miss games or practice because of Covid. Earlier this week, Cousins returned to the Vikings after being forced to miss four practices because of Covid protocols. The Vikings quarterback has not been vaccinated, which means if Cousins is deemed a […]Full Article