Half of Miami, Florida’s very own City Girls, rapper Yung Miami is always in boss mode. With Caresha, the bag always comes first. Here’s 5 of her best Boss moments. 1. Big Trucks Big Bucks One look on Yung Miami’s Instagram page and you’ll see that her favorite accessory is a black SUV. Many of […]Full Article
City Girls’ Yung Miami Is Boss’d Up In These 5 Pics
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Yung Miami: Diddy’s Rumored Boo Fashion Flexes In 3 Pics
Someone said hip-hop icon and rap mogul Diddy is running around with Miss Miami. Or was it, Diddy ran a marathon in Miami with the..
SOHH