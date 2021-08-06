City Girls’ Yung Miami Is Boss’d Up In These 5 Pics

City Girls’ Yung Miami Is Boss’d Up In These 5 Pics

SOHH

Published

Half of Miami, Florida’s very own City Girls, rapper Yung Miami is always in boss mode. With Caresha, the bag always comes first. Here’s 5 of her best Boss moments. 1. Big Trucks Big Bucks One look on Yung Miami’s Instagram page and you’ll see that her favorite accessory is a black SUV. Many of […]

Full Article