Legendary R&B singer Aaliyah‘s music has been withheld from streaming services for decades and now that’s all about to change. Blackground Records has announced a plan for a rollout of the late singer’s, along with several other musicians’ albums in the coming months. Aaliyah Is Coming To Streaming Services Against Her Estate’s Wishes In the […]Full Article
Aaliyah’s Music Is Hitting Streaming Services..Despite Her Family’s Wishes
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aaliyah's Family Calls Out Legacy Leeches As Her Music Finally Readies To Hit Streaming Services
The 2x-platinum album 'One In A Million' arrives on August 20.
HipHopDX