Ed Sheeran to headline NFL's kickoff concert next month
Ed Sheeran will perform in a concert to kickoff the NFL season opener in Florida next month. The NFL announced Friday that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert…Full Article
Ed Sheeran is to perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener in Florida next month.