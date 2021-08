Sidharth Malhotra is going all out to promote his next entertainer ‘Shershaah’, which is being touted as an ultimate tribute to Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The film honors captain Vikram Batra's invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War and Sidharth is glad to have shot ‘Shershaah’ in real locations. The team had travelled to Kargil to capture the action in actual locations.