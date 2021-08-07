MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Merrick Garland Should Have Trump Arrested Now Before He Incites ‘Insurrection 2.0’

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General Merrick Garland should arrest and charge former President Donald Trump to prevent a second insurrection. On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about the dangeer of Trump’s constant false assertions that the election was stolen. Kirschner has […]