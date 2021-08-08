CNN’s Pamela Brown and Cuomo Attorney Rita Glavin Clash Over Gov’s Defense: ‘Everything You Laid Out Yesterday Was Erroneous!’
CNN’s Pamela Brown had a contentious interview on Saturday with Rita Glavin, one of the attorneys representing embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) as he faces sexual harassment allegations. Glavin spoke during a Zoom call on Friday with other members of Cuomo’s legal team, describing the Attorney General’s report as an “ambush” and criticizing specific claims […]Full Article