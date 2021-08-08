Raj Kundra told me Shilpa Shetty liked my work, says Sherlyn Chopra

Raj Kundra told me Shilpa Shetty liked my work, says Sherlyn Chopra

Mid-Day

Published

Sherlyn Chopra was summoned by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday for questioning in connection with the porn film production case in which Kundra was arrested last month

Full Article