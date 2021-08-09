Explore luxurious lifestyle of Mahesh Babu

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and wealthiest actors in the film industry. Presently, he is working with Parasuram for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is going to be released on Sankranti 2022. Mahesh has proved himself as a bankable actor, which mirrors in his lavish lifestyle and ultra-luxurious things he spends money on. However, the actor has used his fortune to help as many people as possible. Mahesh Babu turns a year older today on August 9. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the luxurious lifestyle of the Tollywood superstar.