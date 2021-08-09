Anupam Shyam passes away: Celebs pay tribute

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passed away on Sunday in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure. The was 63-year-old had high blood pressure and breathed his last after being hospitalised for four days. Yashpal Sharma, who ahd shared the frame with Shyam in Bollywood movies like ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ and ‘Lagaan’ had told ANI, “I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here and found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during the shooting of his last film."