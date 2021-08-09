Ajay Devgn hails Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has completed 25 years in Bollywood and Ajay Devgn hailed his passion for movies in a fitting Instagram tribute. Sharing priceless moments from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s glorious movies, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Hey Sanjay, Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for you.”

