Live Report: Nick Mulvey - At Home Farm

A magical evening...



It’s a special kind of Tuesday when you’re wandering out into the fields after work, on your way to see *Nick Mulvey* perform live. But here we were – *at Home Farm*, a nifty half an hour drive from London in the Hertfordshire countryside. The event formed part of a summer series for London based promoters *Communion*, who’d hosted Jack Garratt, James Bay and Freya Ridings at the Farm earlier on this summer. Merchandised as “on London’s doorstep” for us borough manacled folk, Home Farm’s boutique festival atmosphere has already been turning heads in the city and beyond.



But under the serenity of the bucolic surface, belied a clear consideration for each detail of the Home Farm experience. Take the yurts, nestled around the farm’s site, concealed by tall grass with respect to privacy. These yurts were available to book for those looking to make a night of it at the Farm. Or the food and drinks, delivered ‘hay bale’ service to waiting customers. This was a far cry from the pre-gig slop of beer in plastic cups of times gone by – Home Farm served sophistication and class.



As darkness began to fall, ticket holders wound their way into the woods down a lanterned path, before reaching the main stage in a small clearing. The pre-gig murmurings were in full flow, with bums shuffling excitedly on hay bales, and cameras angled up into the trees to capture picture perfect shots. As Nick Mulvey stepped onto the stage of the woodland grotto, the fans, Home Farm, and even the surrounding trees were top of the thank you list for the guitar peddling troubadour. The gratitude shown by Mulvey was reciprocated by the audience, a theme of togetherness set to continue throughout the evening.



Mulvey kicked off proceedings with a hauntingly slow paced rendition of Mountain to Move. His infamous husky vocal complimented the stillness of the night, echoing out across the audience in waves. As the evening went on, Mulvey treated fans to some well worn classics, bouncing between electric and Spanish guitar to do so. His playing was as ever, technical, rhythmic and brimming with personality.



Despite needing a few rehearsals for playing live again, the year or so hiatus has fuelled a creative outpouring for Mulvey. The set felt intimate, as Mulvey shared new material with those lucky enough to have bought a ticket. Returning from his temporary home of Ibiza to England, the new album is an ode to the heritage of Albion. The woodland surroundings accommodated Mulvey’s tribal ululations perfectly, honouring times gone by on these Isles. The crowd joining in with Mulvey on his latest songs was a special moment for artist and fans alike – a rarity in recent times that’s never felt so vital. A welcome omen too for Mulvey: nodding to the commercial success these songs could experience when released.



As Mulvey sings, “I don’t want to go home” – it’s clear the fans don’t either. Requests for songs issue out from the darkness: “Play this for my dad!”, “Play this – it’s our wedding song!” Mulvey’s songs hold meaning for his audience, and an event like last night’s showcases those songs in their most twinkling fairylights. Hats off to Communion and Home Farm; if you build it, they will come.



- - -



- - -



Words: *Sophie Church*



- - -