Hugh Jackman has called on fans to make sure they wear sunscreen and get skin checks after the results of his latest biopsy.Full Article
Hugh Jackman calls on fans to get skin checks after his latest biopsy
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Hugh Jackman shares update on biopsy following skin cancer fears
Cover Video STUDIO
Last week, the Wolverine actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed he had recently met with his medical team,..
Hugh Jackman gets fifth skin biopsy, encourages sunscreen use
Cover Video STUDIO