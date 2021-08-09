The music industry is suffering another major loss just weeks after losing rap icon Biz Markie. Hitmaker Chucky Thompson – most known for his work as a part of Bad Boy Records’ Hitman production team – has reportedly died. BREAKING: Diddy Producer Chucky Thompson Has Passed Away Fellow music heavyweight and producer Young Guru went […]Full Article
BREAKING: Diddy Producer + Mary J. Blige Hitmaker Chucky Thompson Has Died
