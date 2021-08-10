Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Addams family matriarch Morticia in Netflix's 'Wednesday' series
Published
"Prodigal Son" star Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams in the upcoming series 'Wednesday' at Netflix.Full Article
The Oscar-winning Welsh actress, 51, will play the family matriarch alongside US actor Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.
Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, Wednesday! The 51-year-old actress will star as Morticia..
She joins a 'Wednesday' cast that includes Jenna Ortega as Wednesday and Luis Guzman as Gomez.