Priyanka, Alia, Katrina team up for Jee Le Zaraa

Bollywood’s reining ladies, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have joined forces for a promising road trip movie! After having successfully helmed an iconic movie like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, Farhan is now set to call the shots for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ featuring the three actresses. Introducing the next road trip film in their lineup, after ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ — Excel Entertainment unveiled this collaboration with Alia’s production house Tiger Baby. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will be written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti with Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan producing the venture. The makers are planning to release this film in 2023.