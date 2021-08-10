Watch New Oasis Knebworth 1996 Trailer

The full documentary is incoming...



The latest trailer for *Oasis Knebworth 1996* has gone live.



The film is a feature length look at those two historic nights in 1996, when Oasis seemed to rule the world - or, at least, the United Kingdom.



Oasis Knebworth 1996 will be released on September 23rd, and it's directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott.



A new clip has gone live, and it'll whet appetites even further - featuring on-the-ground footage from the shows, it gives a taste of the Knebworth atmosphere.



With ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ live Album and DVD/Blu-ray landing on November 19th, this looks to be the final word on those historic concerts.



Check out the trailer now.



- - -