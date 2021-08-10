Ed Sheeran Confirms One Off London '+' Anniversary Show

It takes place on September 2nd...



*Ed Sheeran* will play a special one off 10th anniversary '+' show on September 2nd.



The record was released 10 years ago next month, and marked the English songwriter's breakout moment.



Selling over 13 million copies across the globe, '+' powered Ed Sheeran's first ever BRIT Awards - for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act.



Returning to the album, Ed Sheeran will play '+' in its entirety for one night only, hitting London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 2nd.



Tickets will be available via ballot only - for full details click *HERE.*



Ed Sheeran comments: “While I’ve been lucky enough to continue playing shows across the world, Shepherds Bush Empire is still really special to me. When I first set out in music, one of my main goals was to one day headline SBE and my first gig there is still one of my favourite shows that I’ve played. I can’t wait to get back and celebrate 10 years of + with you.”



