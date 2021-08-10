Saweetie: Here’s 5 Snapshots Of The Saweetie Meal

Hip-hop’s Icy Princess promised fans their very own Saweetie inspired McDonalds meal and has delivered. Check out these 5 pics of the Saweetie Meal from Mickey D’s. 1. Looks Tasty The whole layout is there. Burger? Check. Fries? Check. Drink? Yup. Nuggets and sauce? 2 sauces! 2. Icy Drinks This photoshoot looks like it was […]