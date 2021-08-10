Jack White's Third Man Records To Open London Shop

It's a two floor space in Soho...



*Jack White's* label *Third Man Records* will open a new shop in London.



The imprint houses stores in the United State, and are now set to branch out with their first ever European physical space.



Situated on Marshall Street in Soho, the new shop launches to the public on September 25th, with Jack White taking a key role in its design.



Placing record sales against live performance, the two level space will also house a live music venue named The Blue Basement.



A number of special attractions have been lined up, including a Third Man Records token-operated lucky dip book machine designed by the Toronto-based artist Craig Small.



Alongside this, the new Third Man shop will boast a token-operated recording booth, as well as exclusive vinyl releases from Paul Weller, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Cornershop, and more.



