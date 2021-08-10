Indie band British Sea Power has changed their name, in an effort to separate themselves from the "rise in a certain kind of nationalism".Full Article
'Goodbye British Sea Power': Band changes name to avoid 'nationalism' link
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
British Sea Power: Indie band drop the word British from their name
BBC Local News: Cumbria -- The indie band say they don't wish to be confused with the "wave of crass nationalism".
BBC Local News
Rock band British Sea Power rebrand to Sea Power due to rise of nationalism
The rock band British Sea Power has renamed itself Sea Power as they feel the name has become “constricting” due to the rise of..
Belfast Telegraph