Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Shershaah’ is all set to release on August 12 on a digital platform. Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan. On 10 August, the makers hosted a special screening for the celebs which was graced by the rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The actress was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif.