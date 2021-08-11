Christina Applegate has multiple sclerosis
Published
Emmy award-winning actor Christina Applegate has shared that she has multiple sclerosis and revealed that it has been a 'strange journey'.Full Article
Published
Emmy award-winning actor Christina Applegate has shared that she has multiple sclerosis and revealed that it has been a 'strange journey'.Full Article
Emmy award-winning actress Christina Applegate bravely revealed to the world that she's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
The 'Dead to Me' actress tweeted that she was diagnosed a "few months ago" and that she has "been so supported by people that I..