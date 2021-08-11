MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Has Higher Net Favorability Than Andrew Cuomo, Lindsey Graham, and AOC in New Poll

Mediaite

MyPillow CEO and conspiracy superspreader Mike Lindell scored a higher net favorability rating than soon-to-be-ousted Governor Andrew Cuomo, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a new poll. In a new The Economist/YouGov poll, respondents were asked to rate the favorability of a list of “political figures” that, for some reason, included […]

