Michael Karkousse Shares Electronic Cut 'One Look'

Belgian artist *Michael Karkousse* has shared his solo cut 'One Look'.



The Belgian musician is a member of GOOSE, and recently began to find that some of his ideas just didn't fit the group's identity.



Realising that a solo project had begun to form, he pushed himself into this aesthetic, pursuing a markedly more electronic direction that his day-job.



His debut solo EP is set to land later this year, with Michael Karkousse sharing something special ahead of this.



Soothing digital tones, 'One Look' builds into a potent message to embrace look - a carpe diem synth pop jammer for the ages.



He says...



"'One Look' is about time flying by. Live life to the fullest. Opposed to what a good friend of mine thought when he first heard the song. He thought I was singing about harming myself, so he immediately reached out to offer me his help. Which was extremely kind and thoughtful. Luckily it was false alarm."



"The line, 'One look on my wrist, I know we are running out of time' for me it’s truly about the awareness that life is short and that we should live accordingly; be kind for yourself, each other, our planet. And dance, with your feet in the sand...'"



