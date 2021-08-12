‘BellBottom’ box office prediction

Akshay Kumar is ready to pull back the eyeballs to theaters with this spy entertainer ‘BellBottom’. This is the biggest film to release on the silverscreen ever since the pandemic struck India in March 2020. While the team is ready to win hearts, the movie is going to lose out on a massive chunk with no release in Maharashtra. The state contributes about 18 to 22% to the box office but owing to non-opening of theatres, ‘BellBottom’ is facing a massive loss.