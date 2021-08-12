Impeachment Lawyer Calls For ‘Criminal Investigation’ Into Trump’s Conduct Leading Up to Jan. 6
Published
Goldman said that there should be both a congressional and criminal probe of Trump’s conduct ahead Jan. 6.Full Article
Published
Goldman said that there should be both a congressional and criminal probe of Trump’s conduct ahead Jan. 6.Full Article
New York prosecutors have told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump they must respond by Monday with any last arguments..
By Yossi Mekelberg*
When a US House of Representatives select committee late last month began its first hearing on the..