Jungle - Loving In Stereo

Production duo move into a fresh space...



Since *Jungle’s* jam-heavy, *self-titled debut dropped in 2014*, the producer duo’s brand of electronica has become buzzworthy. Evolving into a seven-piece live act, their sound was musically homogenous up until sophomore album ‘For Ever’, which strived for substance against the backdrop of Los Angeles.



Now back on home turf, ‘Loving In Stereo’ sees Jungle wisely tweak the formula. Stepping outside of their comfort zone, they rise above the pressure of joyriding their hype to reveal a record that is acquainted with the breadth of their artistry.



Debuting their ear for collaborative talent, stateside rapper Bas, featuring on ‘Romeo’, effortlessly flows through the fresh beat, while ‘Goodbye My Love’, a collaboration with Tamil-Swiss artist Priya Ragu, broods with funk-lite tones and seductive vocals. Lacking ambitious songwriting, Jungle are at their best when sticking to high-energy grooves. Rarely straying out of their lane of ‘80s infused funk-pop, lead single ‘Keep Moving’ matches the euphoria of their biggest, radio-friendly royalty magnet, ‘Busy Earnin’. Elsewhere, ‘Bonnie Hill’ maintains the Cali spirit that marked ‘For Ever’ as plucky guitars lead a syncopated groove.



Despite having occasionally moments of deflation, ‘Loving In Stereo’ is more refined than past work. Loaded with retrospective jams and summery hits alike, the record leaves their growth open to further exploration.



*7/10*



Dig This? Dig Deeper! *Franc Moody, Chet Faker, Elder Island *



Words: *Hannah Browne *



- - -



- - -