Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a close bond with sister Rhea Kapoor. From enjoying vacays together to stepping out together for cosy dinner dates, the Kapoor sisters dole out major sister goals. Recently, there are reports doing the rounds on social media that Rhea is all set to tie the knot with beau Karan Boolani. It is believed that the wedding ceremony will take place at the Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu.