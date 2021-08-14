Remembering Grammy-Winning Folk Singer-Songwriter Nanci Griffith
Singer Kathy Mattea remembers Nanci Griffith with NPR's Scott Simon. Griffith, a beloved singer-songwriter, died Aug. 13 at age 68.Full Article
The Grammy-winning artist was best known for her influential career in folk and country music.
Nanci Griffith, a singer, songwriter and Grammy winner known for folk songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” and for a version..