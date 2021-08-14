UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach
Left-wing British filmmaker Ken Loach said on Saturday that he had been expelled from the Labour Party in a "purge" by leader Keir Starmer. Veteran socialist Loach, 85,…Full Article
Mr Loach, 85, said he had been ejected after he refused to “disown” other critics from the Labour left
Veteran leftwinger and filmmaker Ken Loach has said he has been expelled from the Labour Party in a “purge” of critics of the..