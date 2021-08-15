Mitch McConnell Blasts Biden’s ‘Botched’ Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘Everyone Saw This Coming Except the President’
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed President Joe Biden‘s “botched exit from Afghanistan” on Sunday, claiming that “everyone saw this coming except the President.” “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul is a shameful failure of American leadership,” McConnell wrote in a statement. […]Full Article