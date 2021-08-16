Rhea worries for women in Afghanistan

Heartbroken Rhea Chakraborty has penned a note on Instagram urging global leaders to stand up for the women and minorities in Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents took control of all the major cities there. Urging that patriarchy must be smashed, Rhea wrote, “While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan are being sold - They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge the global leaders to stand up for this ! #smashthepatriachy. Women are human too.”