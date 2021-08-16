Bebo's pic with Saif, Tim, Jeh from Maldives

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took off to Maldives to celebrated the latter’s 51st birthday and Bebo has shared a perfect postcard from their vacay. Wishing her husband on the special occasion, Kareena was snapped posing with Saif and Taimur with their second son Jeh was also captured in the frame. A second picture captured Saif and Kareena enjoying a dip in the pool and an endless view of the ocean. Kareena had also penned a loving caption wishing Saif, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”