Jubin: I am like Dhoni when it comes to music

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has been winning hearts with his soulful music and melodious voice, is currently basking in the success of the song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from ‘Shershaah’. The song became a crowd favourite immediately upon release and the singer is garnering a lot of praise for it. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Jubin shares his experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on the song, the rising trend of independent music, and more. Excerpts…